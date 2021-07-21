Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €16.39 ($19.28). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.24 ($19.11), with a volume of 1,532,918 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.93 ($21.09).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

