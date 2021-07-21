Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CADNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Cascades stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

