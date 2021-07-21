Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.29.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.50. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

