Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.55.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 66.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.73. 3,405,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,337. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $130.21 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

