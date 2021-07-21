Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of Caterpillar worth $284,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

