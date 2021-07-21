Caxton Associates LP Invests $578,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.64 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.41.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

