Caxton Associates LP Makes New $522,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $669.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $675.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

