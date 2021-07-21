Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,203 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.