Caxton Associates LP Takes $661,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

CNS stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $82.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.