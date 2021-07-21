Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

