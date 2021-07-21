Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after purchasing an additional 983,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 255,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

