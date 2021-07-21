CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,951,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $391,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

