Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 59,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 523,052 shares.The stock last traded at $118.18 and had previously closed at $115.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,572,000 after buying an additional 216,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,919.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 214,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after buying an additional 207,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

