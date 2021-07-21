CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Position Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of CBTX worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.