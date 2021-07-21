Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $159.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Celanese stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,968. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77. Celanese has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

