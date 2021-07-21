Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

CELH stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. 15,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.96 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52. Celsius has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 2,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

