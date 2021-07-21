CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

CX traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 8,782,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,906.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 244,657 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

