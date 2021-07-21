Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 45.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 172800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.93. The company has a market cap of £67.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

