Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CENTA. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CENTA opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

