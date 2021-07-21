Centric Swap Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $145,702.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00107137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00145220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,168.76 or 0.99475141 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.