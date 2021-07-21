Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPSC) Quiet Period Will End on July 28th

Century Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:IPSC) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 28th. Century Therapeutics had issued 10,550,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $211,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Century Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

