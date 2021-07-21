Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Short Interest Update

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,174. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $290.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 161,692 shares of company stock worth $349,618. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

