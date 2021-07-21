Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Up 32.5% in June

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Gp L. Bcp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $387,958. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 630,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

