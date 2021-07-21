Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Up to $37.97

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.97, but opened at $39.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 780 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,089 shares of company stock worth $2,573,168. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

