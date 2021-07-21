Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.52. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 11,427 shares traded.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $731.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.