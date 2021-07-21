Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,369,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 3,497,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,699.0 days.

CFTLF stock remained flat at $$1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chinasoft International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform, as well as ResourceOne, TopLink/TSA+, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.