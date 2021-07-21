Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.28 Per Share (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $29.55 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.74.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,574.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,437.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,626.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

