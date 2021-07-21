Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $201.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,775.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,168. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,437.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,626.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,719.29.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

