Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.58.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,437.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

