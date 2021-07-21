Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

