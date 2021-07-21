Christopher K. Kramer Sells 3,333 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total value of $809,719.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.10. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

