Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Lantheus news, COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $54,905.61. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

