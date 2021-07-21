Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Stride by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE:LRN opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.74. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

