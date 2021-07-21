Citigroup Inc. Has $175,000 Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Agilysys stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

