Citigroup Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 888.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 81.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Atlas stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.