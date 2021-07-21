Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

