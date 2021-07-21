Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,543 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNUG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $191.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.84.

