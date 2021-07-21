Citigroup Inc. Sells 99,932 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31.

