Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $82.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on C. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

NYSE:C opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

