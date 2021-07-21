Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.
CFG stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.
