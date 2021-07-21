Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

CFG stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.