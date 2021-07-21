Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $8.40 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.70. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $5.35 on Monday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $265.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Citizens by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Citizens in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

