CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Trading Down 0.3%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.35. 174,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 195,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.2982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

