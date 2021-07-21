ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 289.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $43,521.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

