Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of CLSD opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.63, for a total value of $1,594,520.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,596. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

