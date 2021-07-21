Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.