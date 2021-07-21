Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.24

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

