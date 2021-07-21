Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 394,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $8,443,740.03. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Insiders sold 576,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.