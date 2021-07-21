CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,693. The company has a market cap of $388.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

