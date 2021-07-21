Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 48,427 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.