Coeur Mining (CDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

